Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Signficiant snowfall is likely Monday night into Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisories in effect Monday night into Tuesday
Nebraska man builds dream of working with Legos
Nebraska man starts online business and builds his dream with Legos
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the new Nebraska Football Head Coach Monday, Nov. 28,...
WATCH: Matt Rhule introduced as Nebraska Football Head Coach
The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue...
Police respond to crash in east North Platte

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a...
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Ukraine: A look at liberated Kherson
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million