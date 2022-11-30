North Platte Fairgrounds transforms into Winter Wonderland on Dec. 10

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Winter Wonderlands at the Fairgrounds in North Platte is officially coming for its fourth year. The fairgrounds will be transformed into a Christmas-themed environment Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Wonderland will include Santa, the Grinch, games, and competitions for the kids. Admission is completely free for the whole family to enjoy Christmas a little early.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.