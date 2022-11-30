Passport winners announced for Shop Small Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday evening, the North Platte Area Chamber and Development announced the winners of the Passports for Shop Small Saturday.

First place was awarded $1,475 in gift cards, and second place was given $615 in gift cards to our local businesses. In order to be eligible for the raffle, you had to go to a passport participating small business in town and go to eight different participating stores and get the stamp.

According to officials, 311 passports were turned in, which accumulated to 2,488 stops at our local businesses here in town. Cassie Condon for the North Platte Area Chamber and Development was pleased with Saturday’s outcome.

“I heard a lot of comments about things that customers don’t normally see or go into a shop because they didn’t know what kind of products or services they had,” Condon said.”It was great seeing customers walking out and about on the streets, and not only did we have great weather for people to be walking around, but it was just great seeing the people walking the streets and the different districts around North Platte.”

The second place winner who took home the $615 prize was Michelle Radcliffe, and first place went to Jacob Cook, who will receive the $1,475 grand prize of the passport raffle.

