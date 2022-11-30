Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The Oklahoman.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, according to several news reports.

Flint died in his sleep Saturday, his publicist told The Oklahoman. He was 37.

Earlier Saturday he had married his wife Brenda. She posted about his death on her Facebook page, stating the couple should have been “going through wedding photos” together. Instead, she has to “pick out clothes to bury my husband in.”

“People aren’t meant to feel this much pain,” she said in the post. “My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back.”

Flint’s social media page describes his music as Oklahoma/Texas Red Dirt Country. He was in the midst of a multistate tour, with his next performance slated for Dec. 2 in Claremore, Oklahoma, according to NBC News.

He had recently released his third album, “Jake Flint”, which his social media describes to be inspired by “everything from classic Texas Singer/Songwriters to 90′s grunge rock.”

Flint had previously released two other albums, “I’m Not OK” in 2016 and “Jake Flint” in 2020.

Brenda Cline, Flint’s former manager, also confirmed the singer’s death on her Facebook page.

“Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son,” Cline said in part in her post. “The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

NPR reported the cause of his death has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the five-day enforcement period, NPPD issued 32 citations.
North Platte Police issue 32 citations, 3 felony arrests during special enforcement
Nebraska man builds dream of working with Legos
Nebraska man starts online business and builds his dream with Legos
Slick conditions across central Nebraska with multiple slide offs occurring.
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
Packages left on the side of a highway by a FedEx driver are rescued by an Ohio man.
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the House leadership election the "end of a...
Schumer calls House leadership election 'end of a magnificent era'
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American...
Biden makes remarks, discussing new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of...
Bystander uses pepper spray to help police officer arrest alleged Walmart shoplifter
Maria Correa, of Washington, center, who says she is sick with cancer, cannot work, and that...
Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season