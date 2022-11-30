Stretch of I-80 reopens after semi spills hazardous materials

Caption
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stretch of I-80 in central Nebraska has reopened after a semi crashed, spilling hazardous materials on Tuesday.

The semi crashed near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m., and shut down I-80 between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.

The semi was carrying organic peroxide which required specialized Hazmat cleanup. Organic peroxides can be explosive, corrosive, and toxic and present extreme fire hazards.

The Nebraska State Patrol thanked the Nebraska Department of Transportation, several local firefighters and the HMR team from North Platte for their work.

No injuries were reported.

Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday.

