Sunny skies with chilly conditions Wednesday; Warmer temperatures Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowy site durign the day on Tuesday, conditions will be much calmer and slightly warmer as we get into the day Wednesday, and even warmer Thursday.

As high pressure is taking control of the area Wednesday, this will allow for the area to see nothing but ample sunshine and temperatures will climb into the 30s with winds coming out of the southeast later in the day with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with clear conditions and winds will be light and variable.

Chilly and ample sunshine for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the day Thursday, as our high pressure system moves to the south and east, the temperatures will be increasing into the 50s, which is above average for this time of year, where Thursday will be the first day of December. Going into the day Friday, temperatures will be in the 40s in the Panhandle and 50s in Greater Nebraska as a cold front will be moving through. No precipitation is expected with this front. This will allow for temperatures to drop into the 40s regionwide for the day Saturday.

High pressure to warm temperatures across the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.