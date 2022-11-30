Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska until January

Tyler Roenz appeared in Hall County Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska and murder charge out of Texas among others.(Pool coverage)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen will remain in jail custody in Nebraska for the rest of 2022.

Tyler Roenz, 18, appeared via video from the Hall County Jail for an extradition hearing Wednesday morning in Hall County Court.

The teen is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska.

During the hearing, the State asked the judge for an extension as they did not have the proper paperwork. Both sides agreed to the extra time and the judge rescheduled the extradition hearing for January 3.

Roenz didn’t speak during the hearing.

Roenz is facing charges out of Harris County, Texas including murder, tampering with a human corpse, sexual assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In October, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were notified of a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide out of Texas that could be traveling through Nebraska.

Troopers eventually located the vehicle on Interstate 80 near Wood River, attempted to stop it but the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually crashed with law enforcement finding Tyler’s mother, Michelle’s body in the trunk.

Tyler Roenz was injured and taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment but has since been released to the custody of the Hall County Department of Corrections.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.
The body of Michelle Roenz (left) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.(Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's office)

