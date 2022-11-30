Winter Sports Preview: St. Pat’s Boy’s Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Saint Pat’s Boy’s Basketball Team had nearly a perfect record in the 2021-22 season going 26-2 and capturing the first basketball state title in 94 years. As the Irish close the chapter on their historic run last season, they open a new chapter of what they hope will be another successful season.

The Irish graduated a key component of last year’s starting rotation and the school’s all-time leading scorer, Jack Heiss. So inevitably, there will be a big hole to fill on the court this year. However, Head Coach of the Irish Bill O’Malley has all the confidence in the world that his returning starters, senior Will Moats and juniors Brecken Erickson and Sam Troshynski, will fill those gaps nicely.

Some other players that saw court time last year that O’Malley feels will have bigger roles and be making an impact this year are Seniors Andrew Brosius, Zarek Branch, and Seth Engler.

While it’s early in the season, and the team has yet to even play their first game, O’Malley feels that a strength of this team is going to be their level of athleticism.

“I think overall, this group has a really high level of athleticism, so we need to try and play in a way that capitalizes on that. That’s what we going to try to do,” says O’Malley.

So what is it going to take for this year’s Irish to make it back to Lincoln to make a run at back-to-back state titles, according to O’Malley, it’s going to be a matter of everyone coming together as a team and working for the common goal.

“I think just guys all pulling in the same direction. This is a really great group. I have no doubt that it’s going to be a really enjoyable season, and then you just have to see where that takes you,” explains O’Malley.

Moats believes that the experience of making it to and winning the state championship game last year will serve them well this year so far as knowing what it will take to make it there once again.

“We’re just gonna have to keep working really hard. I mean nothing about last year was easy and nothing is going to be easy this year, so we’re just going to have to work really hard and to get where we want to get,” says Moats.

The Irish will kick off their season on Friday December 2nd at Sutherland.

