Winter Sports Preview: St. Pat’s Girl’s Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last year in the 2021-22 season, the St. Pat’s Girl’s Basketball Team went 16-9. As the team turns the page to begin a new season there are many things that look quite different.

The Lady Irish are under new leadership this year. Kelsie O’Neill takes over as Head Coach of the Irish after Nathan Stienike stepped down last season. This will be O’Neill’s first head coaching position and she is looking forward to the opportunity.

“It’s been an adjustment, something that I’m learning. A lot of seeking out, asking for help, getting some mentor’s opinions, taking what I’ve gained and learned from other people, and applying it to what I want and what I see for the program,” explains O’Neill.

While this year’s team is very young, O’Neill is looking to the team’s only senior, Tonja Heirigs, for her leadership as well. Heirigs was last season’s leading scorer for the Irish as she averaged 17.4 points a game for the green and gold.

“I’m just really excited. There’s a ton of potential and a lot of the underclassmen can really step up and have a really big impact on this team, so we’re all just really excited and ready to get going,” says Heirigs.

O’Neill says her message to her team this year is to “take it one day at a time” and “be more,” and by that she means to come to practice each day a little bit better than you were the day before.

“For those girls to jump in and improve on skills that they can control and doing the little things right. We’re doing a lot of skills in practice, kind of backing it up to the fundamentals and getting really good at developing those players as they should, and not worrying so much about the offense and to let that come as it comes,” explains O’Neill.

The Lady Irish open up their season on December 2nd at Sutherland.

