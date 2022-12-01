“B” Street closing for construction

“B” St. will be closed to all through traffic.
"B" St. will be closed to all through traffic.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Midlands Contracting Inc. will be closing “B” St. between Jeffers and Dewey Streets for construction beginning on Tue. Dec. 6.

The closure is expected to last for two weeks, or until the project is complete. “B” St. will be closed to all through traffic during this time frame.

Further questions about the project should be directed to the City of North Platte Engineering Department at 535-6724.

