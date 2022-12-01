Country music star Morgan Wallen to make stop in Lincoln

Morgan Wallen to perform in Lincoln April 29, 2023.
Morgan Wallen to perform in Lincoln April 29, 2023.(Morgan Wallen)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in April.

Wallen will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29, 2023.

Tickets on sale at MorganWallen.com beginning Friday, Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

“We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there,” Wallen shared.

There is no official pre-sale in the U.S. for this tour, so fans are advised to only purchase through verified fans.

For more information, you can visit Pinnacle Bank Arena’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
Bill Busch
Busch not retained, Rhule’s staff takes shape
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl

Latest News

Cold front to move through the area Friday
Mild with pleasant conditions Thursday; Slightly cooler as we head into the weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-30-2022
We quickly warm up; sunshine and dry conditions through the weekend
Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and...
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
High pressure to warm temperatures across the area Thursday
Sunny skies with chilly conditions Wednesday; Warmer temperatures Thursday