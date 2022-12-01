Mild with pleasant conditions Thursday; Slightly cooler as we head into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and mainly sunny conditions Wednesday, milder and pleasant conditions are in store for the viewing area Thursday with slightly cooler conditions as we head into the weekend.

As our area of high pressure is centered towards the southeast of the viewing area, this is going to provide us a southerly flow around here Thursday and this will allow for the region to be in the 50s, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year with mainly sunny conditions. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph throughout the area. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with mainly clear conditions.

Stellar conditions as we head into the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend, a cold front will be moving through Friday and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s for the Panhandle and 40s and low 50s for Greater Nebraska. Conditions will remain dry as we head into the weekend with temperatures being in the 40s regionwide Saturday into Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

Cold front to move through the area Friday (Andre Brooks)

