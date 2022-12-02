Christmas Village returns to the Lincoln County Historical Museum

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the spirit of the holiday season in full swing, preparations are underway for a North Platte holiday tradition.

Staff and volunteers with the Lincoln County Historical Museum have been prepping for the Christmas Village for the past two months.

The event is in its seventh year and features around 50 Christmas themed displays that are decorated by local businesses and organizations.

The staff at Agri-Affiliates is participating for the first time and are in charge of decorating the iconic tunnel.

“That’s one of the reasons they picked this event is because our business covers the entire state, so we reach out to all of the different counties with our services so it makes sense to participate,” said president Tony Eggleston.

Last year’s event drew 14,000 people from over half of the counties in Nebraska and half of the states in the US.

“Oh and one foreign country, Mexico (laughs),” said Jim Griffin, Lincoln County Museum director and curator. “We had one car come from Mexico with official license plates from Chihuahua. They couldn’t speak much English but they knew what popcorn was and that’s all we needed to do (laughs).

The Christmas Village begins Friday, Dec. 2. It will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

Around 250 gallons of popcorn donated from Paulman Farms is distributed each year. Volunteers are needed to help pop and distribute the popcorn

Admission is free. However, donations are encouraged. Donations will go back to the museum.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.