The Dawgs host Lincoln Northeast for their season opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Dawgs open up their 2022-23 campaign by hosting the Lincoln Northeast Rockets. North Platte came off a winning season last year where they went 13-9. Lincoln Northeast also coming off a winning season going 18-7.

The Rockets get out to a hot start and are able to post an impressive 18 points in the first quarter, which was enough to give them an eight-point lead over North Platte. Their dominance continued into the second quarter where they posted 15 more points. Northeast was able to go into the locker room at the half with a huge 33-19 lead over the Bulldogs.

River Johnston leads the Dawgs in the first half with nine points.

Northeast never let up the gas in the second half. They went on to put up 16 in the third and 20 in the fourth. The Rockets got the win over the Dawgs by a final of 68-47.

The leading scorer for the Dawgs was Johnston who tallied 22 points.

The Dawgs start out the season 0-1 and return to action on December 3rd for a tournament at Lincoln Northeast.

