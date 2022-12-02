Hershey hosts Perkins County for their season opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers welcome the Perkins County Plainsmen to town for the season opener. Last season the Lady Panthers finished with an 18-8 record and the Lady Plainsmen with a 10-12 record.

When the two teams went into the locker room at the half, Hershey had the 44-32 lead. Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Panthers in the first half was Alex Beveridge with 14 points. The leading scorer for the Lady Plainsmen in the first half was Kailee Potts also with 14 points.

The Lady Panthers keep things going in the second half and go on to get the 94-61 win over the Lady Plainsmen to start the season out 1-0.

Hershey’s leading scorer in the season opener was Beveridge with 29 points. Potts lead Perkins County with 27.

The Hershey Girls return to action on December 2nd at Gothenburg. The Lady Plainsmen return to action on December 2nd as well at home against Bridgeport.

The Boys also hosting Perkins County tonight, would not get the win. Perkins County defeats Hershey by a final of 63-42.

The Panthers return to action on December 2nd at Gothenburg, and the Plainsmen return to action on December 2nd at home against Bridgeport.

