Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Coming off a strong performance against Boston College, the Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Omaha Sunday afternoon for the annual matchup with the seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.

Sunday’s matchup with the No. 7 Bluejays begins a stretch of three games against top-10 teams over the next week, as Nebraska will open Big Ten Conference play at No. 10 Indiana (Wednesday) and against No. 5 Purdue (Saturday).

The Huskers (5-3) come off one of their most efficient offensive outings in recent years in an 88-67 win over Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. Nebraska used a 25-3 run that spanned nearly 12 minutes to take control, turning a 33-28 deficit into a 17-point cushion midway through the second half. Keisei Tominaga’s 23 points off the bench led five Huskers in double figures as Nebraska shot 62 percent, including 68 percent in the second half en route to its best shooting performance since the 2014-15 season. NU’s 88 points came against an Eagle defense which entered the contest allowing 62.1 points per game. Tominaga matched his career high in points on just eight field goal attempts, as he went 4-of-5 from 3-point range as Nebraska was 12-of-23 from beyond the arc.

The return of senior Derrick Walker last week has provided a boost to the Huskers’ attack, as he is averaging 15.0 points on 76 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds per game. Walker, a 6-foot-9 forward, has two double-doubles in his three appearances and had 10 points and five rebounds in just 17 minutes in Wednesday’s win over Boston College.

The Huskers will face their stiffest early-season test of the season as Creighton comes into the contest with a 6-2 record. The Bluejays are coming off a 72-67 loss at No. 2 Texas on Thursday. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 20 points and 13 rebounds while Baylor Scheierman added 13 points and 11 boards in the loss. All five Bluejay starters average double figures while Creighton comes off a stretch of playing four straight ranked opponents.

