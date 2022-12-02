KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Koda!

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s pet of the week is Koda! He is a three year old Husky who just wants all the love in the world.

He is also adventurous and super playful. Koda loves to run around, and needs lots of space to do so. He’s friendly with select dogs, but shouldn’t be around cats, chickens, or livestock.

He’s also great with kids! However, your family must know how to properly take care of a Husky. He needs a ton of exercise and play to make sure that he is a healthy boy. A tired Husky is a happy Husky!

He’s at the North Platte Animal Shelter and you can make an appointment by calling them at 308-535-6780. You can also contact them via their Facebook page here.

