Lexington vs Gothenburg boys/girls double header

Lexington vs Gothenburg basketball
Lexington vs Gothenburg basketball(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemen took on the Gothenburg Swedes out in Lexington for their home opener.

Both teams are looking to get their seasons started in the right direction.

From the jump, Gothenburg quickly asserted themselves by holding the Minutemen scoreless in the first quarter.

Ellarey Harm led the way for the Swedes with 12 points as Gothenburg took home their first win of the season, 54-13.

Now it’s time for the second half of the double header as both boys’ teams make their season debuts as well.

Lexington got off to a fast start, leading by as many as eight points thanks to Daud Daud.

The Swedes remained resilient as they got some timely threes from Connor McCoy and Trey Stevens and completed the comeback with a score of 58-43.

