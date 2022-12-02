North Platte Girl’s hosts Lincoln Northeast to open up the season

North Platte High School
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Basketball Team opens up their 2022-23 campaign at home hosting the Lincoln Northeast Rockets. The North Platte Girl’s come off a 12-10 season in 2021-22, while Lincoln Northeast is coming off a 15-9 record.

After the first quarter of play, the Dawgs trailed the Rockets 13-8. Then, the teams went into the half with Lincoln Northeast having a commanding 30-15 lead over North Platte. Winnie Haneborg lead the Dawgs in scoring in the first half with six points.

In the second half, the Rockets continued to add to their lead. The final score of the game was 56-39 in favor of Lincoln Northeast.

The leading scorer for North Platte was Jaden Ouderkirk who tallied nine points.

North Platte starts out the year with a 0-1 record and returns to action on December 3rd at Lincoln Pius X for a tournament.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Bill Busch
Busch not retained, Rhule’s staff takes shape
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
“B” St. will be closed to all through traffic.
“B” Street closing for construction

Latest News

HERSHEY VS. PERKINS COUNTY BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Hershey hosts Perkins County for their season opener
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
The Dawgs host Lincoln Northeast for their season opener
HERSHEY VS. PERKINS COUNTY BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
HERSHEY VS. PERKINS COUNTY BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL
NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL