North Platte Girl’s hosts Lincoln Northeast to open up the season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Basketball Team opens up their 2022-23 campaign at home hosting the Lincoln Northeast Rockets. The North Platte Girl’s come off a 12-10 season in 2021-22, while Lincoln Northeast is coming off a 15-9 record.

After the first quarter of play, the Dawgs trailed the Rockets 13-8. Then, the teams went into the half with Lincoln Northeast having a commanding 30-15 lead over North Platte. Winnie Haneborg lead the Dawgs in scoring in the first half with six points.

In the second half, the Rockets continued to add to their lead. The final score of the game was 56-39 in favor of Lincoln Northeast.

The leading scorer for North Platte was Jaden Ouderkirk who tallied nine points.

North Platte starts out the year with a 0-1 record and returns to action on December 3rd at Lincoln Pius X for a tournament.

