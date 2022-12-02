NSP investigating Gering officer-involved shooting

NSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gering, where a police officer shot a man who reportedly threatened officers with a gun.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gering, where a police officer shot a man who reportedly threatened officers with a gun.

The incident involving the Gering Police Department occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday.

Officers with the Gering Police Department had responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm at a residence at 1200 M Street in Gering. Preliminary investigation indicates that as officers were contacting the subject, identified as Dannie Emrick, 53, Emrick pointed a firearm at officers. At that time, an officer discharged his service weapon multiple times, striking the subject. Officers immediately rendered medical aid.

Emrick was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance, where he remains in stable condition.

The Gering Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team conduct an investigation into the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

