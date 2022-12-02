Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:3

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number three to Jamie Tatman, who is currently the media specialist at North Platte High School. With the money, Tatman is going to continue to make the library a safe and inclusive space for all the students, and also to get a heat press maker, and button maker to create shirts for different fundraisers and prizes they will give out throughout the school year. This will help the students to create their own design and to channel their creativity.

“I’m trying to create a vibe where they can come in with music playing can I have like a coffee shop vibe or a college library or they want to come in and work on different things and a lot of times they I want to come in and I feel comfortable,” Tatman said.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

