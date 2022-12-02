Windy and mostly cloudy conditions Friday; Calmer winds with more sunshine during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and mainly sunny Thursday, things will turn more on the cloudy side Friday with windy conditions, with the winds calming down during the weekend with more sunshine.

With a fast-moving cold front coming into the viewing area and an area of high pressure that is to our southeast, this will provide a pressure gradient, thus increasing the winds around the viewing area, particularly the Southern tier of the Panhandle and the Southwestern Greater Nebraska. For this reason, a High Wind Warning is in effect for these areas with winds being in the 20-40 mph and gusts upwards around 60 mph. People are encouraged to bring in smaller objects and tie down larger objects outdoors. With this cold front moving through, this will keep the cloud cover around the region during the day Friday with temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s. Overnight, the winds will subside and the clouds will thin out and this will allow for the temperatures to dip into the single digits and 10s.

High winds will be a hazard during the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

With a new high pressure system moving into the area this weekend, this will calm down the winds even further and will continue to erase the clouds around the region. Highs will be in the 40s, which is average for this time of year with some fair weather clouds here or there. Overnight lows will drop down into the 10s to 20s during the weekend.

A pleasant and crisp weekend ahead for the area (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.