Windy and mostly cloudy conditions Friday; Calmer winds with more sunshine during the weekend

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and mainly sunny Thursday, things will turn more on the cloudy side Friday with windy conditions, with the winds calming down during the weekend with more sunshine.

With a fast-moving cold front coming into the viewing area and an area of high pressure that is to our southeast, this will provide a pressure gradient, thus increasing the winds around the viewing area, particularly the Southern tier of the Panhandle and the Southwestern Greater Nebraska. For this reason, a High Wind Warning is in effect for these areas with winds being in the 20-40 mph and gusts upwards around 60 mph. People are encouraged to bring in smaller objects and tie down larger objects outdoors. With this cold front moving through, this will keep the cloud cover around the region during the day Friday with temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s. Overnight, the winds will subside and the clouds will thin out and this will allow for the temperatures to dip into the single digits and 10s.

High winds will be a hazard during the day Friday
High winds will be a hazard during the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

With a new high pressure system moving into the area this weekend, this will calm down the winds even further and will continue to erase the clouds around the region. Highs will be in the 40s, which is average for this time of year with some fair weather clouds here or there. Overnight lows will drop down into the 10s to 20s during the weekend.

A pleasant and crisp weekend ahead for the area
A pleasant and crisp weekend ahead for the area(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
Bill Busch
Busch not retained, Rhule’s staff takes shape
“B” St. will be closed to all through traffic.
“B” Street closing for construction
Malachi Coleman
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Latest News

A High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of the viewing area during the day Friday
Forecast Video 12-2-2022
Picture of the Day 12-2-2022
Picture of the Day 12-2-2022
Drought Digest of the Week 12-2-2022
Drought Digest of the Week 12-2-2022
Nebraska hourly planner
Cold front to move through Friday, bringing high temps back into the 40s over the weekend