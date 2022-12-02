Winter Wonderland coming up at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is getting ready for its annual Winter Wonderland.

Area businesses helped decorate the grounds for the special occasion.

“They can drive through and look or they can also come into the ag building when you first come in and that’s where all the games will be, “said Amanda Carr, fairgrounds promotional specialist. “We have ornaments that kids can make, a coloring contest, Santa will be here, the Grinch will be here, just a fun family event that is free and an opportunity to enjoy Christmas.”

The event will run on Sat. Dec. 10th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..

