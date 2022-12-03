3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire

By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire caused more than $40,000 in damages Friday evening.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, Friday at 7:09 p.m., crews were called to a house fire near 41st Avenue and Seward Street.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the east side and back of the house, through the deck and into the second-floor soffit.

Three adults, a dog and a cat escaped the fire and no injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused accidentally by the disposal of smoking materials.

The fire caused an estimated $37,500 in damages to the structure and an additional $7,000 in damages to its contents.

