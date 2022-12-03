McDaid Elementary first grade student honored as Principal for a Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - There is a new principal roaming the halls at McDaid Elementary.

Matias Molina is a first grader. Molina took the reins for the day after his parents won the silent auction item at the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment’s G.R.E.E.N. fundraising event last month. He spent the entire day job shadowing Principal Pam Wood and enjoyed every part of it.

“My favorite part has been seeing other people’s classrooms and because I just like to do it,” Molina said.

“Last year it was a fifth-grade girl and so this year is a first-grade boy so both years have been different so it’s been fun,” said Wood. “It’s been fun to hear their perceptions on what they think is going to happen and what they perceive I do all day and I think it’s been fun and eye opening for them. We’ve been busy.”

Principal for a Day is in its second year.

