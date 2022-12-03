North Platte wrestling hosts dual with Gering

NPHS Wrestling vs Gering
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte wrestling team hosted Gering in a dual that was originally scheduled to be outside on the bricks.

High winds forced the mat to be taken inside where the dual was held in the commons, but that didn’t stop the Bulldogs as they handled business 55-18.

The Bulldogs season continues on Thursday when they travel over to Kearney.

