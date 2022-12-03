NPCC defends home court against Eastern Wyoming

NPCC vs Eastern Wyoming
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights men’s basketball team knocked off the visiting Eastern Wyoming Lancers on Friday night 84-77.

The Knights had four scorers in double digits as they cruised to victory, the Knights led by 13 at the half, and did not look back as they never trailed in the second half.

NPCC moves to 5-3 on the season and they will be back in action on Saturday as they host Laramie County Community College at 4 p.m..

