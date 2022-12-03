NPCC hosts Eastern Wyoming College

NPCC Women’s Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Knights host the Eastern Wyoming Lancers whom they’ve already played once this season on the road. In the two teams’ previous matchup, the Knights got the win 63-60 over the Lancers.

The Knights would drop the second matchup of the year between the two schools 73-64 to even the series at one win a piece.

The Knights drop to 2-9 on the season and will return to action on Saturday, December 3rd at home against Laramie County Community College.

