NPCC hosts Eastern Wyoming College

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Knights host the Eastern Wyoming Lancers whom they’ve already played once this season on the road. In the two teams’ previous matchup, the Knights got the win 63-60 over the Lancers.

The Knights would drop the second matchup of the year between the two schools 73-64 to even the series at one win a piece.

The Knights drop to 2-9 on the season and will return to action on Saturday, December 3rd at home against Laramie County Community College.

