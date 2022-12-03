St. Pat’s opens up the season at Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Both the Saint Pat’s Girl’s and Boy’s basketball teams open up their 2022-23 campaigns on the road at Sutherland. The girls took the court first in this doubleheader.

The Sutherland Girls fell their season opener to Mullen 45-27.

The Irish start the game out with a ten-point lead after the first quarter of play and then go into the locker room with a 24-18 lead at the half.

The Irish never relinquish the lead and finish the game with a 46-27 win over the Sailors and Saint Pat’s Kelsie O’Neill will get the win in her first game as the Head Coach.

The leading scorer for the Irish was Tonja Heirigs with 16 while Sidney Morgan lead the Sailors with eight.

Next up were the boys.

Sutherland fell in their season opener to Mullen 50-7 while the Irish head into the season off of their D1 State Title last year.

The Irish were able to come away with a 60-27 win over the Sailors.

The Irish boys and girls will return to action on December 3rd at home against Bridgeport.

The Sailors boys and girls return to action on December 6th at home against Brady.

