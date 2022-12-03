UNO Police investigating after threatening note found at Catholic student center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A threatening note was found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center.

According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, Saturday morning a note was found on the door of the the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory near 71st and Pacific Street, southwest of the UNO campus.

The St. John Paul II Newman Center serves as a social hub for college students.

The Archdiocese of Omaha described the note as “threatening,” but did not give further details. They said the author of the note claimed to represent a group called Jane’s Revenge, which is often described as an extremist abortion rights group.

UNO Campus Police responded and are currently investigating. Omaha Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are also involved.

The Newman Center and the UNO campus are still under normal operations.

Rev. Dan Andrews, the director of the Newman Center, says residents and parishioners are undeterred, and called the note unsettling and unfortunate.

“This obviously causes us great concern,” said Rev. Dan Andrews in a release. “Our number one priority is the safety of our students. We are thankful for UNO Police’s prompt response and attention to this threat.”

The University of Nebraska at Omaha distributed a message to students Saturday describing the campus police response.

“The Omaha Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are working closely with UNO Public Safety to investigate the threat and provide increased security for the area to promote the safety of Newman Center students and staff,” UNO said in the distributed message.

UNO DPS and OPD are investigating a threat made to the John Paul II Newman Center near UNO’s Scott Campus. This is an active investigation. Please see here for the latest information: https://t.co/yJ6R692BJ3 — University of Nebraska at Omaha (@UNOmaha) December 3, 2022

The University asks anyone with relevant information that can help with the investigation to contact UNO Public Safety.

