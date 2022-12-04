Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10...
The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.(Dillon Galloway/ Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The Huskers (26-5) and Ducks (25-5) are the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, in the Louisville Regional. The No. 1 seed and host Louisville Cardinals (28-2) will face No. 4 seed Baylor (25-6) on Thursday as well, 30 minutes following the conclusion of the Nebraska-Oregon match. The winners of Thursday’s regional semifinals will meet on Saturday in the regional final at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU. All eight semifinal matches on Thursday will be televised on either ESPNU or ESPN2, and all four regional finals are set for ESPNU broadcasts on Saturday.

Nebraska advanced to an NCAA Regional for the 38th time in program history and for the 28th time in the past 29 seasons. The Huskers’ 38 trips to an NCAA Regional are the most in NCAA history. The Huskers have advanced to 11 consecutive NCAA Regionals, the second-longest active streak in the country.

The Huskers are 6-2 all-time against the Ducks. The teams played in an NCAA regional final in 2018 in Minneapolis. Nebraska won 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, en route to an NCAA runner-up finish.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is getting ready for its annual Winter Wonderland.
Winter Wonderland coming up at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick #5 Nebraska outside hitter Ally Batenhorst...
NU tops Kansas, headed to NCAA Regional
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

NORTH PLATTE VS. LINCOLN NORTHEAST BOY'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
North Platte drops tight game to Pius X
The Saint Pat's boys took their side of the doubleheader vs Bridgeport, while the girls fell to...
Saint Pat’s hosts Bridgeport for boys and girls doubleheader
ST. PATS VS. SUTHERLAND BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
St. Pat’s opens up the season at Sutherland
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO: KYNLEE STRAUSER
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kynlee Strauser