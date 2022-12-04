Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The Huskers (26-5) and Ducks (25-5) are the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, in the Louisville Regional. The No. 1 seed and host Louisville Cardinals (28-2) will face No. 4 seed Baylor (25-6) on Thursday as well, 30 minutes following the conclusion of the Nebraska-Oregon match. The winners of Thursday’s regional semifinals will meet on Saturday in the regional final at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU. All eight semifinal matches on Thursday will be televised on either ESPNU or ESPN2, and all four regional finals are set for ESPNU broadcasts on Saturday.

Nebraska advanced to an NCAA Regional for the 38th time in program history and for the 28th time in the past 29 seasons. The Huskers’ 38 trips to an NCAA Regional are the most in NCAA history. The Huskers have advanced to 11 consecutive NCAA Regionals, the second-longest active streak in the country.

The Huskers are 6-2 all-time against the Ducks. The teams played in an NCAA regional final in 2018 in Minneapolis. Nebraska won 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, en route to an NCAA runner-up finish.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.