North Platte drops tight game to Pius X

North Platte Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs fell in a tight battle over in Lincoln to Pius X 43-42 Saturday.

The Bulldogs took the lead late by one on a basket from Lance Gifford, before the game winning basket by Parker Kelly, as Pius took the victory to move to 1-1 on the year.

The Bulldogs fall to 0-2 on the season with this loss, their next game will be at home on Friday as they take on Omaha’s Skutt Catholic.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is getting ready for its annual Winter Wonderland.
Winter Wonderland coming up at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds
Bill Busch
Busch not retained, Rhule’s staff takes shape
Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest

Latest News

The Saint Pat's boys took their side of the doubleheader vs Bridgeport, while the girls fell to...
Saint Pat’s hosts Bridgeport for boys and girls doubleheader
ST. PATS VS. SUTHERLAND BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
St. Pat’s opens up the season at Sutherland
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO: KYNLEE STRAUSER
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kynlee Strauser
NPCC VS. EASTERN WYOMING WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS
NPCC hosts Eastern Wyoming College