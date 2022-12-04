North Platte drops tight game to Pius X

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs fell in a tight battle over in Lincoln to Pius X 43-42 Saturday.

The Bulldogs took the lead late by one on a basket from Lance Gifford, before the game winning basket by Parker Kelly, as Pius took the victory to move to 1-1 on the year.

The Bulldogs fall to 0-2 on the season with this loss, their next game will be at home on Friday as they take on Omaha’s Skutt Catholic.

