Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night.

According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery.

An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the employee there and stole the cash drawer. The suspect then ran from the area southbound.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

