Saint Pat’s hosts Bridgeport for boys and girls doubleheader

Saint Pats vs Bridgeport Lites
By Jon Allen
Dec. 3, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish hosted Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon for a boy’s and girl’s basketball doubleheader.

The Bulldogs would take the girl’s game 68-14, while the Irish boy’s would take the victory 64-31.

The Irish girls fall to 1-1 on the season, while the boy’s move to 2-0. Saint Pat’s will be back in action on Thursday as they host Kearney Catholic for another boy’s and girl’s double header.

