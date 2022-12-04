Second Omaha church threatened with note

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday.

The second note was found at Christ Community Church on 108th Avenue.

According to Christ Community Church, the letter lobbied threats against the lead minister and claimed to be from the group Jane’s Revenge.

Saturday morning a Catholic student center was also threatened with a similar note. The Archdiocese of Omaha said the note was found on the door of the St. John Paul II Newman Center.

Jane’s Revenge is often described as an extremist abortion rights group. The church says the note comes as an abortion policy discussion is taking place in the City of Bellevue.

Omaha Police are investigating.

