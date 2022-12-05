Building sustains minor damage in fire north of North Platte

By Beatriz Reyna
Dec. 4, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the Highway 83 and Highway 97 junction Sunday afternoon.

The North Platte Fire Department said a man was burning trash when a spark caused a fire at around 1:40 p.m..

Due to the high winds and dry conditions, the fire spread north for about a mile threatening three buildings. One building sustained minor damage.

Mutal aid from Hershey, Sutherland, Stapleton and Wallace responded. The fire was contained about an hour later.

Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night monitoring hot spots.

The fire department also wants to remind the public that a burn ban remains active for the city of North Platte and advises the public to stay vigilant as it is still very dry.

