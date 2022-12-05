Chilly with partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday; Milder and more sunny Tuesday into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After an overall good weather weekend, conditions will become chillier and more on the partly to mostly cloudy side Monday with it clearing up Tuesday into Wednesday.

With a warm front and low pressure system to our north and high pressure to our south, this is going to continue to increase our cloud cover during the rest of the day with highs a little cooler than normal with values in the 30s and maybe a 40 here or there and winds will be on the ligh side during the day with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. As we get into the overnight hours, our systems will continue to move southeastward and this will allow for us to tap into a little more moisture and lift in the atmosphere and this will allow for some of the region to get into some slight precipitation chances, mainly in the form of snow. Snow accumulations will be little to none and no major impacts are expected with this system. Overnight lows will drop down into the 10s and 20s with light winds continuing.

Increased cloud cover and cool temperatures for our Monday (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the days Tuesday into Wendesday, conditions will improve and temperatures will be on the climb as well with highs in the 40s with mainly sunny conditions and calm winds continuing across the area. As we get into Thursday, a shortwave low pressure system to our south and west will be moving to the north and east and with cyclogenesis to continue, this could potentially bring some precipitation chances towards Greater Nebraska. This disturbance is in low confidence at this time and will continue to update as guidance continues to change. Highs regardless of this system will be in the 30s and 40s Thursday.

Nice and average conditions as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

