Christmas Village returns to Lincoln County Historical Museum

By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Historical Museum Christmas Village returned for its seventh year Friday.

For four weekends in December, the grounds of the museum are decorated with lights and music thanks to the cooperation of 50 local businesses and organizations.

“I think it’s become a tradition with a lot of families to come out and go through our Christmas Village and, it’s a great way for us to show off the historical museum in a different setting,” said museum director and curator Jim Griffin. “If you’re not used to going to a museum this is maybe an introduction to our museum and hopefully you come back when we are open and go through the buildings.”

The Christmas Village is held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

