Lincoln County Commissioners extend Sunday alcohol sales hours

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners passed a resolution to extend Sunday alcohol sales hours to align with the rest of the week.

Previously alcohol sales on Sunday weren’t permitted until noon, but now they will be allowed to start at 6 a.m. in areas outside of North Platte city limits. North Platte City Council passed an amendment for the city which also extended sales on Sunday to 8 a.m. instead of noon.

The resolution will take effect immediately after being signed by the Commissioners on Monday morning.

“I did have conversation with several servers who work at both establishments outside the city limits and inside the city limits,” said District 3 Commissioner Micaela Wuelher, “And they said that having two different sets of rules kind of set them up for failure, so they appreciated us taking this under consideration.”

