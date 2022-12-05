North Platte Police Department participates in Santa Cop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday officers of the North Platte Police Department descended on Walmart... to get presents for children in need.

The department has lists submitted by children and then officers are dispatched to Walmart to try to get some of these presents for children whose families may not be fortunate enough to provide Christmas gifts.

The officers were joined by other groups picking up gifts for children as well.

If you would like to donate unwrapped toys to Santa Cop, you can do so by visiting the North Platte Police Department.

