Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pizza Hut opened in North Platte on Thursday and residents can’t get enough.

Staff of the Pizza Hut told KNOP that they are having issues keeping up with the high demand.

Pizza Hut will not have a direct number to this store until their phone system is delivered within the next few weeks. They are currently taking orders through their website or by calling the main Pizza Hut number.

A reminder, please treat the staff with respect as they are short staffed in this time.

