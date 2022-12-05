Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were made.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teen in Connecticut was charged with breaching the peace after concerning TikTok videos were circulated among students.

Police in Fairfield said they were made aware by school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about the videos.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

The 14-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man
The North Platte Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the Highway 83 and Highway 97...
Building sustains minor damage in fire north of North Platte
Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
North Platte Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix

Latest News

FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
Another case of avian flu reported in Nebraska
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured