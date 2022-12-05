United Way encourages non-profit support ahead of holiday season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 30 days remain until the calendar flips to another new year.

With the holiday season coming up, Non-Profit Organizations, like United Way, are asking for your help meeting funding needs for organizations in need this month.

Mid Plains United Way is located in the Wells Fargo Bank building in North Platte, and provides funding to 12 NPOs across the area, including the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center and the North Platte Senior Center.

Beginning each calendar year, United Way sends out a grant application to all local NPOs to fill out. Then, United Way decides to accept or reject the applications, which they accepted all 12 of this year.

This year on July 1, United Way set their goal at $200,000. Even with a slow economy and inflation issues this year, they only need $69,776.47 more ahead of their June 30, 2023 deadline.

“We do a three-year comparison report that we run each month, and we’re quite a bit ahead of the past three years so we’re pretty happy about that.” said Kylee Odenbach, Executive Director of Mid Plains United Way.

Odenbach says the organization usually holds one or two fundraiser events throughout the year, but this year held four events to raise money in addition to their donations.

If you can’t donate monetarily, Odenbach says there’s plenty of alternative options to help contribute.

“If you come to me, I can always direct you to one of our 12 non-profits,” said Odenbach. I know our senior center always needs help delivering those meals and most of them take volunteers.”

Donations are accepted at all times at http://www.midplainsunitedway.com/

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.