Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE

By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STANTON CO., Neb. (KTIV) - A man formerly from Norfolk, Neb. who had escaped from the Nebraska Department of Corrections was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Monday, Dec. 5.

Jerry Storovich, 53, homeless and found to be an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, tried to evade police after a routine traffic stop.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, it was around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 5, when a deputy tried to stop Storovich’s vehicle that was eastbound on Hwy 275.

The vehicle failed to stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph before suddenly stopping in the median and turn back westbound on Hwy 275 reaching speeds near 110 mph.

Storovich’s vehicle continued west towards Norfolk where the Norfolk Police Department had set up deflation spikes near the Hwy 275 and Hwy 24 junction.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop on Monroe Avenue, where Storovich was taken into custody along with a passenger, Waylon Cournoyer, 40, of Yankton, South Dakota.

Storovich had a felony warrant issued by El Paso County, Colorado with full extradition. He was charged locally with speeding, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license. He was further charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cournoyer was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Storovich is jailed pending his return to state correction authorities.

