Hershey Volleyball player signs her LOI

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey Volleyball stand out Tahlia Steinbeck announces that she will be taking her talents to Concordia University. Steinbeck was a vital part of the Panthers success this year after help leading them tot a 21-6 record. She led the team in assists and hitting percentage and this is after she missed a lot of time working on her craft last year due to an ACL injury. Not letting her injury down she worked hard and earned herself an opportunity to play at the next level.

“I knew that was always one of my goals to play college volleyball,so being able to sign and know I will be a part of a great team and a great culture is pretty cool for me,” Steinbeck stated. “I’m just excited to see how many people supported me, a lot of credit to my family, teammates and all the coaches they have just been important and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Steinbeck will join a Concordia team that made it to the NAIA National Tournament this past season and she will hope to add on to the teams success next year.

