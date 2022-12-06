Husband prevents wife from choking their 1-year-old with blanket, authorities say

Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Amy Dick after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around her...
Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Amy Dick after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around her child’s neck.(Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a woman is facing charges for an assault involving her own baby.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports 38-year-old Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck early Monday morning inside their home.

According to WXIX, the child’s father walked into the living room and heard his son “gurgling” as the boy struggled to breathe. The 1-year-old was reportedly turning red and foaming at the mouth as Dick pulled the blanket tighter.

Authorities said the boy’s father had to pry his young son away from his wife. After freeing his son, Dick reportedly punched her husband in the face.

The sheriff’s office reports the child’s father yelled for his other kids to help, and they managed to get the 1-year-old out of the living room. The blanket was then removed from the boy’s neck.

When deputies arrived at the home, Dick admitted she tied the blanket around her child’s neck, but she claimed she did not know why she did it, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the child never lost consciousness and only had minor injuries to his neck.

The sheriff’s office said Dick has a history of mental illness. She is facing charges of endangering children, assault and domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
Another case of avian flu reported in Nebraska
North Platte Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix
Tahlia Steinbeck signs to Concordia University
Hershey Volleyball player signs her LOI

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Nebraska to receive $8 million from JUUL settlement
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer, manager confirms