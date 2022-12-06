Labriola Named NCAA, USA Wrestler of the Week

Mikey Labriola Nebraska Wrestling vs NDSU
Mikey Labriola Nebraska Wrestling vs NDSU (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (174) claimed the NCAA Wrestler of the Week and the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week honor, when the award winners were announced on Tuesday.

The Easton, Pa., native and four-time All-American recorded five-straight wins in route to his second straight Cliff Keen individual title. He defeated Will Miller of Appalachian State, Ross McFarland of Hofstra, #30 Sal Perrine of Ohio and #5 Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley before facing the top-seeded #2 Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech. In the finals, the two were tied 1-1 after Period 3 and went into sudden victory. Labriola grabbed the 3-1 win with a late takedown.

Labriola, who is currently the second-ranked wrestler in the nation according to the InterMat rankings, has a team-leading 102 career victories. This past weekend he became just the 30th Husker wrestler to amass 100 or more career victories. He is also 12-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference competition.

The Huskers are back in action against SDSU in Brookings on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. (CT).

