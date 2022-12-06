Meta threatens to remove news content from social apps

The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad...
The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites access to their content.(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove all news content from its sites if Congress passes a law to allow news organizations to negotiate with tech companies to distribute their stories.

The bill would allow news groups to bargain collectively with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites like Facebook access to their content.

There are reports Congress will add the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to the Defense Authorization Bill.

That may create an easier path for the legislation to pass.

A spokesperson for Meta said Monday if Congress approves the legislation, the company would be forced to consider removing all news content from its platforms.

Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation
Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)

The tech industry strongly opposes the bill.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
$220,000 reward announced for missing Gering man
The North Platte Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the Highway 83 and Highway 97...
Building sustains minor damage in fire north of North Platte
North Platte Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
FILE - The Heisman Trophy, as seen in this 1978 file photo, is awarded each year to an...
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe