Monster Jam returns to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monster Jam returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Arena Championship Series West on April 7 and April 8, 2023.

Monster Jam drivers are trained male and female athletes who compete in competitions, controlling 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Lincoln fans will have the chance to watch these drivers show off their skills and all-out racing in head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

The Arena Championship Series West features eight athletes fighting for the championship. Trucks at the event include Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson, El Toro Loco driven by Elvis Lainez, Earth Shaker driven by Tristan England, Megalodon driven by Ashley Sanford, Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Bailey Shea, Raminator driven by Mark Hall, Velociraptor driven by Dave Olfert and Rammunition driven by Kurt Kraehmer.

The drivers will compete in various freestyle, skills and racing competitions. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion.

The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

Customers can sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer at MonsterJam.com to get exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code to purchase advance tickets starting on Tuesday to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public next week on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held in Lincoln on Saturday, April 8. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. This event allows people to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

For specific Lincoln local event info, click here.

