NPPS Mobile Food Pantry to give out free food

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Mobile Food Pantry will give out free boxed food to the public beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. and will last until supplies run out.

This event will be an open air drive-through distribution at the North Platte High School on 1220 W 2nd St.

The Food Pantry asks that attendees begin the line in the school parking lot next to the tennis courts after the items are unloaded from the semi-truck. Patrons should drive through the line, and a volunteer will bring a box of food to the car.

325 households will be served on a first come, first served basis.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.