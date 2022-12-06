NPPS Mobile Food Pantry to give out free food

(NPPS)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Mobile Food Pantry will give out free boxed food to the public beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. and will last until supplies run out.

This event will be an open air drive-through distribution at the North Platte High School on 1220 W 2nd St.

The Food Pantry asks that attendees begin the line in the school parking lot next to the tennis courts after the items are unloaded from the semi-truck. Patrons should drive through the line, and a volunteer will bring a box of food to the car.

325 households will be served on a first come, first served basis.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
Another case of avian flu reported in Nebraska
North Platte Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a “barndominium,”...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Storm system to impact portions of the viewing area Thursday
Seasonable and beautiful conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Watching storm system Thursday